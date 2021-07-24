North Central Weekly View: Quick meals good for anyone to make, especially college students

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s North Central Weekly View, a West Virginian mom, and now author of College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen, shares how the quick meals that can be found in her book are good for anyone to try!

Guest on this week’s segment:

Sarah Long - After discovering that her oldest daughter wasn’t a fan of her college’s dining halls, her mom instincts kicked in and she came to the rescue with quick ways to specifically cook from a dorm room. Check out the segment for more!

