North Central Weekly View: Quick meals good for anyone to make, especially college students

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s North Central Weekly View, a West Virginian mom, and now author of College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen, shares how the quick meals that can be found in her book are good for anyone to try!

Guest on this week’s segment:

Sarah Long - After discovering that her oldest daughter wasn’t a fan of her college’s dining halls, her mom instincts kicked in and she came to the rescue with quick ways to specifically cook from a dorm room. Check out the segment for more!

If you have any ideas that you would like to see on North Central Weekly View, send 5′s Veronica Ogbe and email at vogbe@wdtv.com.

