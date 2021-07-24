Advertisement

Tee for Table Golf Tournament for Mountaineer Food Bank

Tee for Table Golf Tournament
Tee for Table Golf Tournament(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort and the Mountaineer Food Bank hosted their second annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament.

The 17 golf teams were sponsored by buisnesses in the area.

In addition, to the tournament the food bank held a silent auction.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Becky Conrad said they wanted to hold an outdoor fundraiser to help support their food bank.

Mountaineer Food Bank served 48 of the 55 counties in West Virginia.

“We’ve seen a lot of other organizations hosting golf tournaments. We thought that might be something we could get into and generate some funds for our mission,” Conrad added.

The food bank planned to hold the tournament again next year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Linear (left) and Shaundarius Reeder (right) were charged with first degree murder.
Man who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced
East Texas teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas
A Preston County man allegedly burned all his ex-girlfriend’s belongings after she wouldn’t contact him
A Barbour County man charged with malicious wounding
A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer

Latest News

Local college program holds event to promote the arts.
Augusta Heritage Center grows as a result of the pandemic
Local rescue comes to park event.
Krepps Park hosts family fun night with kittens
Bridgeport police, AFT partner to target gun violence
Bridgeport police, ATF partner to target gun violence
Bridgeport police, AFT partner to target gun violence
Bridgeport police, AFT partner to target gun violence