Tee for Table Golf Tournament for Mountaineer Food Bank

ROANOKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort and the Mountaineer Food Bank hosted their second annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament.

The 17 golf teams were sponsored by buisnesses in the area.

In addition, to the tournament the food bank held a silent auction.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Becky Conrad said they wanted to hold an outdoor fundraiser to help support their food bank.

Mountaineer Food Bank served 48 of the 55 counties in West Virginia.

“We’ve seen a lot of other organizations hosting golf tournaments. We thought that might be something we could get into and generate some funds for our mission,” Conrad added.

The food bank planned to hold the tournament again next year.

