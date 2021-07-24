Advertisement

University girls’ basketball gearing up for 2021 season

Laying the groundwork for the winter
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It may be early for basketball, but it’s never too early to start the preparation.

University got to work during the three-week period and its girls’ basketball program saw improvements over the short amount of time.

Head coach David Price is looking forward to getting the rest of the team together once school starts and seeing what they’ll be able to do this year.

