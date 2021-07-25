Alzheimer’s Association announces date for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for a big fundraising walk in October and the time to organize your team is right now.

The Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sunday, October 17 at 2pm at Mylan Park in Morgantown. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association to help families who are affected by the disease.

Organizers say that the initial diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can be especially difficult. “You don’t really know what comes next,” says Co-Chair of the Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Debbie Spiker. “You’re not really prepared and a lot of people are ashamed and they shouldn’t be by any means. So, the Alzheimer’s Association wants to offer them those services and that support to be able to say, you are not alone.”

For more information go to alz.org.

