Black Bears fall to Scrappers in game 2, 6-1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a beautiful night at the Mon for baseball, but not a great night for the Black Bears.

Both teams remained scoreless until Scrappers brought one home in the fifth. The Black Bears responded, as some steals during the sixth by Amari Bartee put him in position to grab a run off a hit by Garrett Spain.

A handful of runs b the Scrappers in the seventh put them up 5-1 going into the bottom of the inning.

Nonetheless, there was still an energetic ad supportive crowd to support the West Virginia team. The Scrappers won it 6-1, and the Black Bears will match up for the final game of the series tomorrow at 4pm.

