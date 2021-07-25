It’s always a great week for sports in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This is what was happening this week in NCWV sports.

Monday - Best Virginia bet Team 21 in the TBT West Virginia Regional, sending them to the quarterfinals.

Tuesday - The Milan Puskar Center was looking beautiful as ever after renovations will aid in overall team performance this football season.

Wednesday - Best Virginia falls to Sideline Cancer during the Elam ending, closing their chance to win a million dollars in the TBT tournament.

Thursday - Four more West Virginia Black Bears players signed to MLB clubs.

Friday - Arguably the biggest news of the sports week, Texas and Oklahoma were reported to depart the Big 12 for the SEC.

Saturday - The inaugural NCWV Youth Football Camp kicked off for a fun day for kids to learn the game of football and make a great memory.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.