Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was dreary, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. We also saw a few isolated showers and storms moving through at times, some of which likely brought heavy rain in some areas. The rain and clouds are from a cold front pushing into WV. Tonight, most leftover showers go away after 11 PM, leaving only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm overnight. Because they’re isolated, most areas stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight should be a calm one. A few more isolated showers are possible tomorrow morning, but by tomorrow afternoon, the front leaves and takes rain chances with it. We won’t see much rain from these showers. Skies will be partly sunny, with temperatures reaching the seasonable upper-80s and feeling like the mid-90s at times. Overall, Monday will end on a nice note. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will move in on Tuesday, keeping us dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s on both days, with heat indices in the upper-90s, so the heat is back. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days, with only a few clouds on Wednesday, so definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather. Just make sure to stay hydrated. On Thursday, a cold front pushes in from the north and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms stick around until Friday morning, so plan for a soggy end to the workweek. After that, temperatures will stay in the seasonably cool upper-70s to low-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds over next weekend. In short, the last week of July will start out hot and sunny, before we see more rain later in the workweek.

Tonight: A few isolated showers are possible, but most are gone before midnight and not everyone sees rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the warm upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be relatively calm. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: A few isolated showers are possible in the morning. By the afternoon, skies start clearing out, so we’ll see a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will jump into the mid-to-upper-80s, with heat indices in the mid-90s. Overall, Monday ends on a nice note. High: 87.

Tuesday: A great summer day, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the mid-to-upper-90s because of the humidity. Overall, a nice summer day. Just be careful with the heat. High: 88.

Wednesday: Another nice summer day, although we will see a few more clouds from the north. Still, expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, breaking 90 in some areas. High: 89.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.