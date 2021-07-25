Paul McIntosh makes Miami Marlins deal official

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Senior catcher and outfielder Paul McIntosh is heading to the major leagues after signing with the Miami Marlins Saturday.

McIntosh calls Miami Gardens, Florida home, so signing to a team only an hour from his hometown makes the deal even sweeter.

The mountaineer is the first undrafted free agent out of WVU to be signed since Braden Zarbnisky in 2020.

During the 2021 season, McIntosh was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection after hitting .256 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. Throughout his three seasons at WVU, he appeared in 110 games, hit 21 homers with 74 RBI, and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

McIntosh is set to be the first WVU player to start off their professional career with the Marlins since 2015.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.