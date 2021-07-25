The West Virginia County Clerk’s Conference for election training is in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Secretary of State Mac Warner was in Bridgeport for the West Virginia County Clerk’s Conference.

The clerks from all 55 counties in West Virginia were meeting for their biennial election training.

Warner said he was looking forward to working on ideas that would help improve voting in the state.

He added that West Virginia was the first state after the 2016 election to put their clerks through cybersecurity training for voting, which was one of the topics for the conference.

“At the time they were like is Russia really trying to hack our equipment? They brought in the national experts to put them through a training excercise where they had to perform something other than their role,” Warner said.

He said that helped them see the issue from a different view point.

Warner added in addition to new training he planned to praise the clerks for their work. They removed 363,000 names off the state’s voter registration list and added 250,000 new voters as well.

“You know you got a system where the clerks have clean rolls. We’re not going to be having dead people voting,” he said.

Warner shared there would be an in-person apperance by Senator Shelley Moore Capito and a virtual apprearce by Senator Joe Manchin at the conference to discuss the “For the People Act.” This was legislation that would federalize local and state elections.

The information clerks recieve at the conference would be taken back to their county to train their poll workers.

