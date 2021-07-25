Advertisement

WVU’s history with the Big 12 Conference

What will be the Mountaineers next move amid Power 5 Chaos
WVU Big 12 history
WVU Big 12 history(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few days ago saw the reported departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC, making a 16 team strong SEC conference and leaving the Big 12 with only 8 teams.

Diving deeper into WVU’s history with their current conference, it does not go back that far. Back in 2010 when the Big East collaspe began, joining the Big 12 seemed to be the only option for West Virginia, as the ACC denied them entrance and the SEC barely showed interest.

Even though WVU may have to look for a new home, it actually could turn into a better situation than they have right now since they do not have any long standing rivalries or history with the Big 12, and the closest school to the Mountaineers in the conference is Iowa State, 871 miles away.

