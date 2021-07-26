Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The chance for a few isolated and pop-up storms lingers throughout the day today, and a Flash Flood Warning is in place for East Central Doddridge County, Southwestern Harrison County, and Northeastern Lewis County until 11 AM. Temperatures will push 90 degrees and the air will be pretty muggy throughout the entire day. Tuesday will be a similar day, but there will be much less cloud cover, so it’ll just be another hot and muggy day.

These conditions persist into Wednesday as well, with temperatures around 90 degrees, intense sunshine, and humid skies. However, this will be the last fully sunny day for a while, so if you have any outdoor activities or chores to get done, it would be best to do them at the start of the week. By Thursday, rain and storms will be making their way back into the area.

Thursday will be a much cloudier day, with slightly cooler temperatures, and clouds giving way to afternoon rain and storms. The precipitation tapers off heading into Friday, but it brings a massive cool down. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees on Friday, and it’ll be a sunny, dry, and absolutely beautiful day. Saturday will be similar, with highs just above 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

Today: Morning clouds part after lunch, giving way to afternoon sun. High: 89.

Tonight: Temperatures fall under clear skies. Low: 63.

Tuesday: A cloud-free and warm summer day. High: 92.

Wednesday: Sun sticks around and a couple of clouds pass during another warm day. High: 91.

