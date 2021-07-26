Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 26th, 2021

A mostly dry and sunny day!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The chance for a few isolated and pop-up sprinkles lingers throughout the day today, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will push 90 degrees and the air will be pretty muggy throughout the entire day. Tuesday will be a similar day, but there will be much less cloud cover, so it’ll just be another hot and muggy day.

These conditions persist into Wednesday as well, with temperatures around 90 degrees, intense sunshine, and humid skies. However, this will be the last fully sunny day for a while, so if you have any outdoor activities or chores to get done, it would be best to do them at the start of the week. By Thursday, rain and storms will be making their way back into the area.

Thursday will be a much cloudier day, with slightly cooler temperatures, and clouds giving way to afternoon rain and storms. The precipitation tapers off heading into Friday, but it brings a massive cool down. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees on Friday, and it’ll be a sunny, dry, and absolutely beautiful day. Saturday will be similar, with highs just above 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

Today: Morning clouds part after lunch, giving way to afternoon sun. High: 89.

Tonight: Temperatures fall under clear skies. Low: 63.

Tuesday: A cloud-free and warm summer day. High: 92.

Wednesday: Sun sticks around and a couple of clouds pass during another warm day. High: 91.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book created by WV mom
North Central Weekly View: Quick meals good for anyone to make, especially college students
East Texas teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas
A Preston County man allegedly burned all his ex-girlfriend’s belongings after she wouldn’t contact him
A Barbour County man charged with malicious wounding
A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe
In this Jan. 7, 2013, file photo, convicted serial killer Rodney James Alcala appears in court...
Imprisoned ‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala dies in California
Tee for Table Golf Tournament
Tee for Table Golf Tournament for Mountaineer Food Bank

Latest News

Expected amounts of rainfall over the next 5 days, from July 26 to July 30.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 25, 2021
Convective Outlook for July 25, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 24, 2021
Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 23, 2021
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, July 24, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 23, 2021