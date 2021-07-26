Artie Ray “Art” Weese, 79, of Meadowbrook, WV passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Barbour County, WV on November 28, 1941, a son of the late Peter Paul and Mabel Gillis Weese. Surviving Art are four daughters, Debbie Morrison and husband Todd of Clarksburg, Melissa Lewis and fiancé Jimmy Petroski of Bridgeport, Laura Bailey and husband Donald of Mt. Clare, and Gina Roth and husband Jared of Erie, WV; seven grandchildren, D.J. Criss and wife Heather, James Weese, Dakota Bailey, David Lewis, Jacob Bailey, Jayden Roth, and Dylan Roth; four great-grandchildren, Elias Cottrill, Grayson Cottrill, Emma Plott, and Lucian Casto; two sisters-in-law, Janice Weese, and Sue Weese; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Art is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Kayla Marie Weese-Cottrill and Taylor Dawn Bolton; four brothers, Charles, Paul David, Denny, and Richard Weese; and two sisters, Kathryn Toothman, and Janice Nay. Art was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and became an expert Marksman. He later worked as a mechanic for Davis Electric for over 20 years. Art loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He was a caring father, a proud veteran, and had a smile that could light up a room. In keeping with his wishes, Artie will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date where full military honors will be accorded. Inurnment will take place in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

