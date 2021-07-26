Big 12 Executive Committee hold video conference with Texas, Oklahoma Presidents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Executive Committee met via videoconference with Texas President Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma President Joe Harroz Sunday evening.

Those representing the Executive Committee were Big 12 Board of Directors and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Shovanec, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby as well as Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

Bowlsby was quoted saying, “The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference.”

Talks are expected to continue this week.

