Black Bears suffer another Scrappers loss, 8-1

West Virginia goes 1-2 in Mahoning Valley series
Black Bears 8-1 loss
Black Bears 8-1 loss(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears had another hard go at it this afternoon against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

West Virginia was able to get one run on the board in the seventh inning with a hit from Jason Thomas that brought Jesse Pierce home.

The first two innings were scoreless on both sides, but the Scrappers hit their stride in the top of the fifth and sixth, totaling up six runs in those two innings.

Mahoning Valley won it 8-1, bringing the series to 2-1 Scrappers. The Black Bears are back on the road for their next game at Frederick, Tuesday at 7pm.

