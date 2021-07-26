Flash Flood Warning for some WV Counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in place for East Central Doddridge County, Southwestern Harrison County, and Northeastern Lewis County. The warning is in place until 11 AM (on July 26) as a result of thunderstorms.

This includes the towns of West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew WV, and others within the aforementioned area.

Anywhere from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen already in these locations. Remember to NEVER enter flooded areas, especially on roadways!

