Flash Flood Warning for some WV Counties

Satellite and Radar 7 26 2021
Satellite and Radar 7 26 2021(wdtv)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in place for East Central Doddridge County, Southwestern Harrison County, and Northeastern Lewis County. The warning is in place until 11 AM (on July 26) as a result of thunderstorms.

This includes the towns of West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew WV, and others within the aforementioned area.

Anywhere from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen already in these locations. Remember to NEVER enter flooded areas, especially on roadways!

Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 26 2021 6 AM
Alzheimer’s Association announces date for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Morgantown
TRI-COUNTY WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S