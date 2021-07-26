Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering her husband in March 2020.

On March 4, 2020, police received a report that Jerry Suan was electrocuted at his home in Wallace, Harrison County. Jerry’s wife, Kimberly Ann Suan, reportedly told police that she was alone with Jerry when he was electrocuted while welding.

Jerry was pronounced dead at United Hospital Center. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the left chest, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. According to the criminal complaint, a .38 caliber bullet was recovered from the victim’s body. Police say they found a Cobra Model CB .38 caliber special in Kimberly’s home, believed to be her personal firearm.

Police say they obtained a cell phone video from November 2019 in which Kimberly threatened to kill Jerry.

Kimberly, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder.

