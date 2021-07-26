Karen Sue Kisner Bartlett, 66, of Highland Park, IL, formerly of Fairmont, WV, passed peacefully at home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Karen was born on June 22, 1955, in Fairmont to the late Eleanor Lee Nicholson and David Monroe Kisner. She spent 48 years as an investment and finance banker, starting with City National Bank, One Valley Bank, and BB&T, before moving to Highland Park, IL for new opportunities with Mesirow Bank. Karen was a hard worker and a faithful Christian, and enjoyed her vacations in Florida. Above all else, she loved her family and spending as much time with them as she could. Her grandchildren were very precious to her, and she loved being Aunt Karen to her neices and nephews. Along with her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her grandparents W. Fred and Hilda Jarrett Kisner, and William Arthur and Dora Eleanor Hoult Nicholson, along with a nephew Beau Bartlett. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jay Bartlett of Fairmont, her son Joshua Monroe Bartlett and his wife Caitlin of Barrackville, her brother David Monroe Kisner Jr. and his wife Patti of Naples, FL, her sister Melanie Toothman and her husband Allen of Fairmont, her brother-in-law Bo Bartlett and his wife Donna of Monongah, her pride and joys (grandchildren) Alexis Monroe Bartlett and Scarlett Madison Bartlett, her neices and nephews Lindsay, Audia, Christopher, Travis, Sarah, and David Monroe III, her beloved uncle and aunt, Bill and Sharon Kisner, and her step-father, Adolph Prangl. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robin Norsworthy officiating. Burial will follow after the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

