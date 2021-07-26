Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We started off today a bit foggy and then some thundery showers moved through. But by 10 am, most of those morning showers were out of here. The rest of the day was hot and humid, and some of your experienced heat indices into the low 90′s. More showers and thunderstorms formed and moved through again this afternoon. Today’s showers and thunderstorms will be the last we’ll see till probably Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much sunnier days, but they will be HOT!!! After the fog burns off on Tuesday, expect a high in Clarksburg of 92, and then another sweltering day on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 90. The heat index on both those days will be very uncomfortable, particularly in the afternoon. As I wrote earlier, Thursday will be our next chance of Thunderstorms, most likely later in the day and then through the early morning on Friday. These storms will be caused by a cold front that will push through, and once that’s through, we are clear sailing into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 64

Tuesday: Foggy start, then hot and sunny: High 92

Wednesday: Hot and mostly sunny: High 90

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms: High 85

