Donald G. Ford Funeral Home,. Grafton, WV Marvin Lee “Butch” Poston, age 72 of Cofran Street, Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in December 22, 1948 in Grafton, WV a son of the late Elzie Eli Poston, Sr. and Mary Isabelle (McKinney) Poston. He is survived by three sisters, Dorene I. McCartney (Bill), of Grafton, Donna Zemonick of Mannington, WV, and Marlene Poston, of Bridgeport; a special niece and nephew, Barbara “Barbie” Tennant (Donnie) and David Poston (Jessalea) both of Grafton; and a very special friend, Roger Gainer (Sandy) of Grafton; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elzie Eli “Junior” Poston, Jr. and Steven Paul Poston and one sister, Michele Charlene Poston; brothers-in-law, Gary Zemonick and Dino Moran. He graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1966, and then joined the US Army serving two years as a medical corpsman at state side. Butch retired from the Carpenters Union #436 in Bridgeport. He enjoyed cruising through Grafton listening to his music, reading, and doing his crossword puzzles. The family gives a special thanks to the staff at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, the Fresenius Kidney Center in Grafton and their staff, Donna, Dorene, and Beth, and the Amedisys Hospice staff, especially Amy Turner and Sara Mayle. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m with Pastor Ed Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Webster. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard of Camp Dawson, WV and the Harrison County Honor Guard.

