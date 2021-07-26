Morgantown man charged with first-degree sexual abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been arrested for sexual abuse.

A victim told police that 34-year-old Adam Joseph Fetters touched her inappropriately without her consent. The victim’s mother stated that she witnessed Fetters expose himself to the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Fetters has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.