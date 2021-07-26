Advertisement

Morgantown man charged with first-degree sexual abuse

Adam Joseph Fetters
Adam Joseph Fetters(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been arrested for sexual abuse.

A victim told police that 34-year-old Adam Joseph Fetters touched her inappropriately without her consent. The victim’s mother stated that she witnessed Fetters expose himself to the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Fetters has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

