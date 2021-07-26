Morgantown’s Deondre Crudup helps lead WV to an OVAC All-Star Game victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School’s Deondre Crudup was not only selected as a player in the OVAC All-Star game, the standout Mohigan was then named captain by his All-Star teammates.

The OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Game pits the best of the best football players from Ohio and West Virginia against each other. West Virginia was able to snap a two-year win streak from Ohio with a 17-6 victory on Saturday.

Crudup continues to want to better himself on and off the field as he makes his way to Glenville State in a few weeks.

