Sen. Manchin announces grant for ecology research at West Virginia University

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a $152,649 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for ecology research at West Virginia University.

This project studies the interaction of trees and soil water in the Amazon Rainforest. The project will also create a science outreach program connecting West Virginia students to data and scientists in the Amazon rainforest.

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in numerous research fields, contributing to critical research at home in the Mountain State and across the world. The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I am pleased with this investment in West Virginia University for ecology research,” said Senator Manchin. “Not only will this project help preserve and protect natural forests in the Amazon rainforest, it will give West Virginia students hands-on learning opportunities. I look forward to seeing the impact of this important research and I will continue to push for funding to help research projects in West Virginia succeed.”

