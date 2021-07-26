Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma officially announce their Big 12 departure

Next moves for remaining conference schools remain unknown
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday morning put an end to the speculation revolving around University of Oklahoma and University of Texas reportedly leaving the Big 12 as the schools officially notified the Conference that neither intend to extend their Grant of Rights, which expires on June 30th, 2025.

The Grant of Rights agreement is signed by all Big 12 schools that grants their media rights in football and men’s basketball to the conference, who in this case has TV contracts with ESPN and Fox.

The Sooners and Longhorns have been members of the Big 12 since it was formed in 1994, but reportedly began exploring a move to the SEC in December 2020.

The future of the Big 12 is uncertain - WVU has only been in the conference for a decade and has no long standing rivalries within the Big 12.

