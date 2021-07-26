Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been transported following a vehicle accident on I-79 near mile marker 151, according to an officer with the Division of Highways.

The 911 call came in Monday at 1:37 pm.

The Westover Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Monongalia County EMS are on scene.

