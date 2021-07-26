Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been transported following a vehicle accident on I-79 near mile marker 151, according to an officer with the Division of Highways.
The 911 call came in Monday at 1:37 pm.
The Westover Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Monongalia County EMS are on scene.
Stick with 5 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.