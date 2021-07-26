Advertisement

WVU’s Golf Team named to All-Academic Team by GCAA

Marks fifth consecutive time the Mountaineers have received the honor
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Golf Team was named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Monday.

This marks the fifth consecutive season the mountaineers have received the honor.

To obtain the recognition, the team must post a grade point average of 3.0.

The blue and gold will open their season in Minnesota at the Gopher Invitational from Sept. 12-13th.

