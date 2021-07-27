Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 27th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re waking up to foggy skies across the mountain state, but the sun will help to clear the fog from the area a few hours after sunrise. Today will be warm and slightly less humid, as a high pressure system moves into the area and stabilizes the atmosphere for today and tomorrow. These conditions persist into Wednesday, with temperatures around 90 degrees, intense sunshine, and dry skies. However, this will be the last fully sunny day for a while, so if you have any outdoor activities or chores to get done, it would be best to do them at the start of the week.

By Thursday, rain and storms will be making their way back into the area. Thursday will be a much cloudier day, with slightly cooler temperatures, and clouds giving way to evening rain and storms, as a system moves in from the northwest. There is a good chance for severe weather to persist Thursday night into Friday morning, with some strong thunderstorms forming across the area. The precipitation tapers off heading into Friday, but it brings a massive cool down. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees on Friday, and it’ll be a sunnier and drier day in the afternoon, once that cold front clears the region.

Saturday will be similar, with highs just above 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Sunday also looks sunny and dry, but by Monday, isolated storms will build and high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

Today: Morning fog dissipates after breakfast, giving way to a warm but dry day. High: 91.

Tonight: Temperatures fall under clear skies. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Sun sticks around and a couple of clouds pass during another warm day. High: 89.

Thursday: A large system moves in from the Great Lakes area, bringing a drop in the temperatures and severe weather in the evening. High: 83.

