Another day... another development with the Big 12

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After notifying the Big 12 yesterday that they will not be renewing their media Grant of Rights agreement when they expire in 2025, Texas and Oklahoma sent a mutual statement to Commissioner Greg Sankey and the SEC requesting invitations to join.

Both the Sooners and Longhorns requested their membership begin on July 1, 2025.

The former Big 12 teams cited the move would have a “mutual benefit to the universities and the SEC.”

The SEC will now review the request and vote on their entry - 11 out of the 14 teams must vote yes.

