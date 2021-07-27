Advertisement

Another day... another development with the Big 12

Texas, Oklahoma request invitations to join SEC
Big 12
Big 12(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After notifying the Big 12 yesterday that they will not be renewing their media Grant of Rights agreement when they expire in 2025, Texas and Oklahoma sent a mutual statement to Commissioner Greg Sankey and the SEC requesting invitations to join.

Both the Sooners and Longhorns requested their membership begin on July 1, 2025.

The former Big 12 teams cited the move would have a “mutual benefit to the universities and the SEC.”

The SEC will now review the request and vote on their entry - 11 out of the 14 teams must vote yes.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
generic
Sheriff: Body found in abandoned building in Salem
Adam Joseph Fetters
Morgantown man charged with first-degree sexual abuse
Robert Allen Swiger
Barbour County man accused of strangulation and other crimes

Latest News

Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport Baseball honored by Bridgeport City Council
Dante Stills
Dante Stills named to Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski watch lists
University boys soccer
Hawks boys’ soccer preparing for 2021 season
WVU Athletic Director releases Big 12 Conference realignment statement