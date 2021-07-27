Barbour County man accused of strangulation and other crimes

MOATSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been arrested for strangulation and other crimes he is accused of committing a month prior.

On Monday, the Barbour County Sheriff’s department was called to a house in Moatsville for a domestic situation. At the scene, the victim was crying and told a deputy that Robert Allen Swiger put his hands around her neck and choked her, according to the criminal complaint. Swiger, 31, also allegedly threatened to kill the victim. Swiger reportedly ran out the back of the house and deputies say he was placed in custody after a short foot pursuit.

Swiger was charged with strangulation. He was also charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and two counts of destruction of property from a previous incident in early June.

On June 7, Swiger allegedly brandished a knife and threatened a woman while intoxicated. The victim stated that Swiger destroyed the trailer door, a rear bumper of a Ford Mustang, and the driver side door and mirror of a Ford Escape, causing approximately $2,150 in damage.

Swiger is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.