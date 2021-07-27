Blood Drive in Morgantown honors W.Va. Delegate’s son who died from chronic myeloid leukemia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A blood drive was held in Morgantown on Tuesday to honor Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker’s son Demetry who died recently of a rare complication with his battle fighting chronic myeloid leukemia.

Close friends and family volunteered for the drive and health officials provided health information.

Del. Walker says her son wanted to make sure everyone goes to the doctor when they are not feeling well. She said, “I am so proud of my heavenly angel looking amongst today smiling, celebrating because his legacy lives on.”

The next blood drive in Demetry’s honor will be in Huntington, W.Va. on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.