Brian Keith Burkhammer, 61, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on August 10, 1959, a son of the late Hobert Turner Burkhammer and Martha Lee Goins Burkhammer. In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Burkhammer. Brian is survived by two children: Nathan Burkhammer and wife, Charli Mae, and Justin Burkhammer both of Salisbury, NC; three sisters: Denise Cress and husband, Larry, and Marsha Rinehart and husband, Mike, both of Weston, and Sherry Montgomery and husband, Terry, of Buckhannon; one sister-in-law, Linda Burkhammer of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Between the old Weston State Hospital and William R. Sharpe Hospital, Brian was employed for many years. He began as a health service worker and eventually became a switchboard operator. After becoming disabled, Brian couldn’t sit still, so he worked part time at the Hot Spot in Jane Lew to fill his time. He was a previous member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Clarksburg #2353. In his spare time, Brian loved hunting and was an avid fisherman. He won numerous amounts of tournaments and had a special way with fish. Brian also treasured his golf trips with Jim and Tracy Curtis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and mailed to PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV 26378, to aid with final expenses. Brian’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be at Way of Holiness Church located at 2337 Old Weston Rd. in Buckhannon at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Brian Keith Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.