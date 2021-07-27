Advertisement

Bridgeport Baseball honored by Bridgeport City Council

Indians honored for their 7th straight State Championship win
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport baseball team was honored by Bridgeport City Council yesterday for winning their 7th straight baseball state title.

This year marked their first year taking the Championship in Class AAA, their last six titles were won in Class AA before the team was reclassified this year.

The Indians went 34-4 overall last season.

