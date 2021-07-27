City of Bridgeport selects their top candidate for open position

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport chose Timothy Curry as their top candidate for the position of Director of Emergency Services.

They had been looking to fill the position since their former director resigned in March.

This was the only position other than the City Manager that must be approved by council.

They selected Curry due to his 14 years of experience in emergency service. He had been a paramedic and a rescue technician with Marion County Rescue.

City Councilman John Wilson was on the interview board for the job and said that Curry seemed to be on the same page as the rest of the team with what they need to focus on.

Curry felt that with his background he was ready to take on a new challenge if selected.

“My position is going to be preparing the city for anything and everything. Studying what flows the best in the city and how best to prepare the city for the future,” he said.

Curry added the opportunity that he felt would be the most valuable was bringing all the city departments together.

“Getting to know the different departments and really creating a good strong network of contacts. So in the event something does happen, we’re all on the same page,” he said.

