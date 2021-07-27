Advertisement

Dante Stills named to Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski watch lists

Adds to the senior defensive lineman’s other preseason honors
Dante Stills
Dante Stills(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football’s senior defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the 75th Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski watch lists earlier today.

The Outland Trophy award goes to a standout interior lineman and the Bronko Nagurski award is given to the nation’s top defensive player.

Stills finished the 2020 season with 35 tackles, 15 solo stops, two sacks and led the team in tackles for loss with 10 1/2.

The Mountaineers open their season on Sept. 4th at Maryland.

