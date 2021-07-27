Elkins man allegedly holds knife up to woman’s throat, threatens officers

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man has been arrested after allegedly holding a knife up to a woman’s throat because he was upset about his cat being sick.

On Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a house on Cross Run Lane in Elkins for a domestic violence incident.

The victim told deputies that Robert Glen Rosier Jr. was very irate about his cat being sick. The victim and Rosier got into a verbal confrontation and Rosier grabbed the victim by the hair of her head and physically drug her into the kitchen and put a kitchen knife up to her throat, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosier reportedly fled the residence before officers arrived. Officers found him sitting in a creek bed close to the home, according to the complaint. While in custody, Rosier allegedly threatened the lives of the officers.

Rosier, 44, has been charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.

