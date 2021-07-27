Advertisement

Elkins man allegedly holds knife up to woman’s throat, threatens officers

Robert Glen Rosier Jr.
Robert Glen Rosier Jr.(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man has been arrested after allegedly holding a knife up to a woman’s throat because he was upset about his cat being sick.

On Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a house on Cross Run Lane in Elkins for a domestic violence incident.

The victim told deputies that Robert Glen Rosier Jr. was very irate about his cat being sick. The victim and Rosier got into a verbal confrontation and Rosier grabbed the victim by the hair of her head and physically drug her into the kitchen and put a kitchen knife up to her throat, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosier reportedly fled the residence before officers arrived. Officers found him sitting in a creek bed close to the home, according to the complaint. While in custody, Rosier allegedly threatened the lives of the officers.

Rosier, 44, has been charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
generic
Sheriff: Body found in abandoned building in Salem
Adam Joseph Fetters
Morgantown man charged with first-degree sexual abuse
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice | “We’ve got to keep our guard up”
Robert Allen Swiger
Barbour County man accused of strangulation and other crimes
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU single-game football tickets going on sale Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: The Great Harvest Bakery and Café