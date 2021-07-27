Glenn Gerald Haan, 82, of Weston, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Monday, July 26, 2021. He had been in the loving care of his daughter, Glenda Haan, since his three-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease began. Glenn was born on his family farm in Emmons County, ND, on March 16, 1939, a son of the late Gerrit Haan and Ella Winterberg Haan. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by one grandson, Kelly Diehl; and three siblings: Arnold Haan, Kenneth Haan, and Marlene VanBeek. On June 21, 1962, Glenn married his “next door childhood sweetheart”, Carol Nieuwsma and they shared just over 59 wonderful years of marriage together. Glenn is survived by his wife, Carol Haan of Weston; four children: Brent Haan, Glenda Haan, DelRae Fisher, and Denise Lamb and husband, Matt; six grandchildren: Chelsey Fisher, Jared Fisher, Brooklyn Lamb, Ashlyn Lamb, Valerie Johnson, and Tracy Richter; one brother, Dennis Haan; and several nieces and nephews. Glenn graduated from Strasburg High School in Strasburg, ND. Before moving to West Virginia, Glenn was an active member of the Hull Christian Reformed Church in Hull, ND, where he served as an elder, deacon, and taught catechism and Sunday school. Glenn also served as a proud member of the Bakkar School Board in Hague, ND. He spent 27 years caring for the family farm in North Dakota before accepting a position in 1989 as manager of a Super 8 Motel in Weston, WV. Glenn kept his management position until retiring in 2016. In West Virginia, Glenn was also a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Glenn Gerald Haan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

