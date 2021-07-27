Advertisement

Gov. Justice | “We’ve got to keep our guard up” on delta variant

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, WV Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the delta variant of COVID-19 is in 19 counties during a press conference Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got to keep our guard up. We don’t need to panic, but we’ve got to keep our guard up here,” said Governor Justice.

He said there is no cause for a super alarm for the delta variant or to start thinking we will have a mask mandate again right now.

Dr. Anye Amjad, West Virginia’s State Health Officer, says there are 43 cases of the delta variant in the state. Of those, ten were vaccinated and hospitalized. Those ten were also considered severe immunocompromised. 23 of the 43 cases were not vaccinated and 10 of the 43 were unknown. This means they were unable to get information on their vaccination status.

Gov. Justice also said they won’t want interruptions in the upcoming school year or in sports.

The governor also says there will be a sales tax holiday for back to school. It will be from July 30 through August 2 at midnight. This will exempt sales tax for those buying items for back to school. For more details, click or tap here.

Governor Justice also says the number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia is significantly up. Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force, says hospitalizations are also higher right now.

This is a developing story.

