A golden heart stopped beating and hardworking hands were laid to rest as James “Jim” Alan Bailey, 74, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Weston on September 9, 1946, a son of the late James Edward Bailey and Willie Mae Hill Bailey Garton. Jim knew early that he had met the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Orr, and when they wed on March 19, 1964, he became the happiest man alive. They shared the joys of marriage and raising their three children for over 57 wonderful years. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his wife, Elizabeth Bailey of Weston; three children: James Alan Bailey II and wife, Connie, of Weston, Michael Edward Bailey and wife, Michelle, of Rock Cave, and Beth Ann Gregg and husband, Nathan, of Bridgeport; three grandchildren: Brandon Michael Bailey, Nathanial Saul Bailey, and Katelyn “Katy” Elizabeth Gregg; two sisters: Delores Townsend and husband, Michael, and Linda Vance and husband, Greg, both of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Weston High School in 1964 and was a member of Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church. He spent over 30 years employed with Moore Business Forms in Buckhannon before attending Fred W. Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon. As a Certified Electrician, Jim worked for five years and was later employed for 10 years as a press operator at Weyerhaeuser in Buckhannon. He valued the benefits of hard work and treasured his ability to provide for his family. Jim’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Alan Bailey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.