Jimmie Edward Turner, 84, of Murphy Creek, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Lewis County on August 10, 1936, a son of the late Emery William Turner and Cora Alice Metz Turner. In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by one infant sister, Shirley; three sisters: Betty Golden, Mary Wright, and Sharon Campbell; and two brothers: George “Bud” Turner and David Turner. On November 8, 1958, Jimmie married the love of his life, Olene Ella Tenney. Together they shared the joys of marriage for over 62 years and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Jimmie’s loving and ornery nature are his wife, Olene Turner of Weston; four children: Gary Turner and wife, Shawna, Terry Turner, Elisha Turner-Spratt and husband, Rick, and David Turner and wife, Kris; thirteen grandchildren: Jamie Turner and wife, Paris, Gary Turner II and wife, Crystal, Ashley Spratt, Kyle Spratt, Kristen Turner, Tyler Turner, Caitlyn Turner and companion, Brandon, Emily Taylor and husband, Andy, Zachary Turner, Colton Turner, Peyton Turner, Riley Turner, and Easton Turner; ten great-grandchildren: Corey, Brinleigh, Kamden, Amiyah, Waylon, Anthony, Holden, Landon, Presley, and Braelyn; one sister, Bernadine Johnson of Weston; one brother, Ronald Turner and wife, Linda, of Weston; two sisters-in-law: Rita Turner and Judy Turner; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmie served his country proudly as a member of the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957. After discharge, he began working at the Weston State Hospital as a Health Aide and later as a Physical Therapist. Jimmie spent over 29 years at the State Hospital and retired in 1988. He was also a faithful member of the Murphy Creek Baptist Church in Weston. Jimmie loved being outdoors in the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia and frequently enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jimmie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19N in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force and Lewis County Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow at Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church located at 2729 Murphy Creek Rd. in Weston with a meal to follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Jimmie Edward Turner and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

