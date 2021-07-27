Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!!! What a beautiful but hot day is it out there today. We started out with a lovely, foggy morning and mild temperatures. But once that fog dissipated, those temperatures began to rise quickly. One saving grace to this heat is that we are looking at less relative humidity than what we had a day ago. Many of us this afternoon were generally in the mid 30% range, and that helped to keep that heat index lower too. But right now for parts of the central US, over 44 million people are being impacted by the heat that is hitting them hard. From Texas all the way up to North Dakota, temperatures are in the 90′s and the heat indices are in the low triple digits. For them, this will continue through much of the week. Tomorrow will be another beautiful and sunny day with our temperatures nearly the same as today. Make sure you try to stay out of the worst heat between 2-6 pm. Thursday will mark a change in weather for us. We will be seeing a cold front move through and with it expect to see some showers and thunderstorms later in the day and into Friday morning. Temperatures on Thursday will likely only get to the lower 80′s. And once that front pushes through, we will continue to stay under milder, drier air all the way into the beginning of next week. Those will be the only showers we should expect to see for the next 7 days. A great weekend is forecasted for us with morning lows reaching down into the mid 50′s and daily highs from the low to mid 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot: High 90

Thursday: Scattered storms later: High 81

Friday: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy: High 83

