Lewis County man donates chicken eggs to food pantry after seeing need

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man had an ‘egg-cellent’ idea that we shared with you in February. Rick Thayer donated eggs from his eight chickens to the Weston Food Pantry, and he now has eggs from 50 chickens.

Rick says, “We’re doing our first delivery today. 28 or 30 dozen or so, and that’ll be the first one and about every two weeks we’ll donate a bunch more.”

The fresh eggs will go towards helping more than 400 families in the area. The pantry saw anywhere from 1,000 to 1,300 people when the pandemic first hit and even as more people are getting a taste of normalcy, hunger is still a problem many are facing.

“Any donations we get is appreciated,” said Administrative Director Charlene L. Sprouse. “It’ll be beneficial because everybody loves eggs.”

Just like many people love eggs, Thayer loves helping others. “I’ve been helped by my community many times in my past, now it’s time to give back. It really gets you right here because it’s like I’m finally helping.”

Thayer also stated that he received donations from people locally and neighboring states that helped make all of this possible. “I just can’t say thank you enough.”

