Local fire departments across W.Va. receive $14,000 in financial assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifteen fire departments and emergency management agencies in W.Va. will receive $14,000 in financial assistance from West Virginia American Water’s eighth annual Firefighting Support Grant program.

The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. The grant recipients were selected through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:

Lewis County

Weston Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase 10 pairs of Tech Trade Hi-Vis Firefighter Gloves and 10 pairs of Ringer Extrication Gloves

Braxton County

Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase a Streamlight Portable Scene Light

Boone County

Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase tools (hose pieces, straps and hooks) for a new fire engine

Fayette County

Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase two ATOM Rescue Harnesses

Kanawha County

Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department ($900) to purchase 72 smoke detectors for community fire protection

East Bank Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase 10 sets of structural firefighting gloves

Institute Volunteer Fire Department ($900) to purchase four Rescue Ops personal floatation devices

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase five buckets of NovaCool foam to diffuse flames at accidents

West Side Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase iPads and mounting kits for fire reporting

Mercer County

Bluestone Volunteer Fire Department ($800) to purchase fire hose replacement kits

Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase sections of fire hoses

Putnam County

Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase two handline task force hose nozzles

Summers County

JB-Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase rope rescue equipment

Webster County

Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department ($750) to purchase tripod adapters for rescue suits

Statewide

K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia ($650) to purchase GPS tracking collars for K9 teams

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.