Local fire departments across W.Va. receive $14,000 in financial assistance

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifteen fire departments and emergency management agencies in W.Va. will receive $14,000 in financial assistance from West Virginia American Water’s eighth annual Firefighting Support Grant program.

The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. The grant recipients were selected through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:

Lewis County

  • Weston Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase 10 pairs of Tech Trade Hi-Vis Firefighter Gloves and 10 pairs of Ringer Extrication Gloves

Braxton County

  • Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase a Streamlight Portable Scene Light

Boone County

  • Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase tools (hose pieces, straps and hooks) for a new fire engine

Fayette County

  • Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase two ATOM Rescue Harnesses

Kanawha County

  • Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department ($900) to purchase 72 smoke detectors for community fire protection
  • East Bank Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase 10 sets of structural firefighting gloves
  • Institute Volunteer Fire Department ($900) to purchase four Rescue Ops personal floatation devices
  • Pinch Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase five buckets of NovaCool foam to diffuse flames at accidents
  • West Side Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase iPads and mounting kits for fire reporting

Mercer County

  • Bluestone Volunteer Fire Department ($800) to purchase fire hose replacement kits
  • Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase sections of fire hoses

Putnam County

  • Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase two handline task force hose nozzles

Summers County

  • JB-Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase rope rescue equipment

Webster County

  • Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department ($750) to purchase tripod adapters for rescue suits

Statewide

  • K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia ($650) to purchase GPS tracking collars for K9 teams

