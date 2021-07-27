Richard Keith Allen, 66, of Alum Bridge, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord from the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2021. He was born in Fall Run on November 18, 1954, a son of the late Edward “Hoot” Junior Allen and Beatrice Marie Hamner Allen. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Addison Greiner; two sisters: Paulene Smith and Doris Ann Allen; and three brothers: Billy, Donnie, and Earl Allen. On March 14, 1980, Richard married Vicky Eileen Bailey and spent the next 41 years loving and cherishing her. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are his wife, Vicky Allen of Alum Bridge; three children: Kim Davis of Sistersville, Sara Garton and husband, Eric, of Alum Bridge, and Ashley Allen and companion, Brad Carpenter, of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Barbara Davis, Ashley Davis, and Laihla Garton; four sisters: Helen Tomaro of Weston, Carylon Lamb and husband, Bill, and Millie Hinkle both of Jane Lew, and Charlene Wiant of Weston; three brothers: David Allen, and Charles Allen and wife, Mikhy, both of Weston and Hub Allen and wife, Carolyn, of Alum Bridge; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1973, Richard spent 21 years employed with Wonder Well Service. He also spent a few years at Harman’s Electric in Buckhannon and S & J Contractors in Weston. As a member of Rock Grove Baptist Church, Richard served as the church usher and was very active with the youth group for several years. He loved caring for his farm in the beautiful countryside of West Virginia and treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Richard was a compassionate and hardworking man and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at Rock Grove Baptist Church in Linn at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, with Pastor Ben Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Grove Cemetery in Linn. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Keith Allen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

