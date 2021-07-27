Ronnie Lee Garrett, 67, of Good Hope, went to be with our Lord on Friday evening, July 23, 2021, at Stonerise Nursing Home in Nutter Fort, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Reedy, WV, on February 27, 1954, the son of the late Charles and Geraldine (Collins) Garrett of Spencer, WV. He left his loving wife Mary Lee (Hamrick) Garrett, whom he was married to for almost 40 years, at home awaiting to meet him again one day, and their little dog Mac who was his friend. Ronnie is also survived by three children, his oldest daughter Sandra Jean Nichols of Spencer, and three grandchildren, Austin, Jake and Allie; his son Billy Jo Garrett and wife Sarah of Good Hope, and grandson Donovon; and his youngest daughter Crystal Linger and her husband Stormy and four grandchildren, Miguel, Leigha, Zoe, and Andrew of Buckhannon. He is also survived by his two sisters, Catherine Morgan, residing in Coalton, OH; and Alberta Randolph and her husband Mike of Spencer; and his two nephews and families. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wetzel and Betty Hamrick of Good Hope; and his brother-in-law Bob Morgan of Coalton, OH. Ronnie was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Adamson, but had been unable to attend due to his and his wife’s illnesses. Ronnie’s pride was his children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and could hardly wait for the weekends to go with one of his two best buddies, Roger Pierce or Ernie Morgan. Every year the deer and fish stories got bigger and bigger. Condolences to the Garrett Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Ronnie’s request was to be cremated and that no services be held. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

