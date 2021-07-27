Virginia “Ginger” Gaines, 77, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on May 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Russell and Eileen (Short) George. She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Gaines, whom she married February 12, 1966. Also surviving are three daughters, Melissa (Missy) Gaines, Clarksburg; Felicia Forinash and her husband Colin Forinash, Stonewood; and Janet (Jan) Nelson and her husband USAF TSgt Roland (JR) Nelson (Ret), Minot, ND; two very special grandchildren, Payton Nelson of Minot, ND; and Anna-Eileen Forinash of Stonewood; her sister-in-law, Velma (Susie) George of Clarksburg; a friend she loved as a daughter, Angela Fittro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William (Bill) George. Ginger was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1962. She had worked in the glass industry at Eagle-Convex, Brockway Glass, and Anchor Hocking until it’s closing. She had also worked at Tuccillo’s Pizza in Broadway; was a manager at World Bizarre; and was a daycare provider, retiring in 2006. She was a member and officer of the Clarksburg Area Dart League and was inducted into the National Dart Hall of Fame in 2011. She was an Auxiliary member of both VFW Post 573 and American Legion Post 13. Ginger was also a member of the “Broadway Girls.” She attended North View United Methodist Church since she was a child, and was very proud of her North View roots. Fellow Broadway residents may remember her as the “Popcorn Ball Lady” during Halloween. At Twin Lakes Campground in Volga, she enjoyed camping with family and friends for over 50 years. Condolences to the Gaines Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

