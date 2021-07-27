Advertisement

WVU single-game football tickets going on sale Tuesday

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia single-game football tickets are going on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the school said.

The tickets include games with Virginia Tech and Texas.

Tickets and single-game parking are available online at WVUGAME.com, by calling (800) WVU-GAME or in person at the ticket office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets include gold tier-one sections, which have not previously been available to general public until this season with tiered pricing. Those are the highest priced, followed by orange tier-two and tier-three green.

Single-game tickets will also be available for games against Long Island, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Tickets for West Virginia’s road contests are also on sale at WVUGAME.com.

West Virginia opens the 2021 season at Maryland on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
Three people transported after I-79 vehicle accident near mile marker 151
Adam Joseph Fetters
Morgantown man charged with first-degree sexual abuse
generic
Sheriff: Body found in abandoned building in Salem
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: The Great Harvest Bakery and Café
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 27 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 27 2021 6 AM
WVU Athletic Director releases Big 12 Conference realignment statement