Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 28th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm and slightly less humid, as a high pressure system moves into the area and stabilizes the atmosphere for today and tomorrow. We will see some scattered cloud cover in the afternoon but should remain free of precipitation. By Thursday, rain and storms will be making their way back into the area. Thursday will be a much cloudier day, with slightly cooler temperatures, and clouds giving way to evening rain and storms, as a system moves in from the northwest. There is a good chance for severe weather to persist Thursday night into Friday morning, with some strong thunderstorms forming across the area.

The precipitation tapers off heading into Friday, but it brings a massive cool down. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees on Friday, and it’ll be a sunnier and drier day in the afternoon, once that cold front clears the region.

Saturday will be similar, with highs just above 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Sunday looks like it may have some potential for afternoon scattered thunderstorms from about 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., so Saturday is the better day to spend time outside. By Monday, we’ll be dry once again, but high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

Today: A warm and sunny summer day, our last afternoon in the 90s for a while. High: 90.

Tonight: Temperatures fall as clouds build in the early morning hours. Low: 67.

Thursday: A large system moves in from the Great Lakes area, bringing a drop in the temperatures and severe weather in the evening. High: 85.

Friday: We see clearly through the day, with a chance for morning sprinkles and a continued drop in temperatures as a cold front clears the area. High: 82.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.