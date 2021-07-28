Advertisement

Blood drive at Hotel Morgan hosted in honor of delegate’s son

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A blood drive was held Tuesday in honor of a local delegate’s son who was battling Chronic Myeloid leukemia.

Close friends and family of Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker and her son Demetry volunteered for the drive held in his honor.

Health agencies are also at the drive, providing information about blood donation.

Walker says her son wanted to make sure everyone goes to the doctor when they are not feeling well.

“I am so proud of my heavenly angel looking amongst today smiling, celebrating, because his legacy lives on,” said Delegate Walker.

The next blood drive will be in Huntington on August 13.

