BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person and a car in reference to a larceny case at the Blackbear Express on Saltwell Rd.

Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case (Bridgeport Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department or Ofc. Zorick direct at (304)-848-6108

