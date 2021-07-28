Elizabeth Grace Leary, 89, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on January 31, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Elizabeth Grace Cox Sheline. She was married to Denver Leary, who preceded her in death in December 2007. Surviving are nine children: Sharon Putnam and her husband Tom of Maryland, John Antrobius and his wife Marie of Maryland, Debra Boggs and her companion Pat of Florida, Cathy Heckert of Clarksburg, Robert Antrobius and his wife Carol of Texas, Gary Antrobius and his wife Greta of Clarksburg, Elaine Shelley and her companion Joe of Texas, David Antrobius of Florida and Frank Antrobius of Clarksburg; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Cross; and one son, Danny Antrobius; three sisters, Virginia Jenkins, Pauline Felton and Janice Finchman and two brothers, Charles and Johnny Sheline. Mrs. Leary was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and a retired floral designer. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and had a passion for flowers. She was an exceptional mother and a loving grandmother. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 am with Reverend Rebecca Lafferty officiating. Interment will be in the Stonewall Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

